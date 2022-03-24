Jessica Chastain has been one of the actresses that has just constantly gotten better over the years. She is such a talented actress that it’s hard not to be in awe when she is on screen. The amount of range she has and the emotions she can go through on screen in a scene are just jaw dropping. Chastain constantly has proved herself to be a great character actor and her work ultimately speaks for it. Jessica Chastain is a Sight to Behold in Her Classic Black Miu Miu Gown.

Taking on extremely tough roles like Murphy Cooper in Interstellar where Chastain has to showcase decades long frustration of her dad not being home, or Maya Harris where the toll of the mission is slowly getting to her, she has done some amazing work. So to celebrate Jessica Chastain’s 46th birthday, let’s take a look at five of her best roles. X-Men: Dark Phoenix Actress Jessica Chastain Rejected this Marvel Movie and For Reasons Valid Enough.

Beverly Marsh (It Chapter Two)

Chastain had to portray the elder version of Beverly who was previously portrayed by Sophia Lillis and she knocks it out of the park. She really showcases decades old worth of trauma here and how all the events from the first film affected here.

Molly Bloom (Molly’s Game)

Chastain portrays Molly Bloom in this biographic film when the FBI investigates her and the underground poker that she runs for Hollywood celebrities, businessmen, the Russian mob and more. The movie is a great thriller that has a career defining performance from Chastain.

Tammy Faye Baker (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Portraying the life of Tammy Faye Baker, the film follows her through her beginnings and fall of her television career. Chastain is so good in this role where she plays this role effortlessly. Her chemistry with Garfield is great as well and you can see why she earned an Oscar nomination for her role here.

Maya Harris (Zero Dark Thirty)

Another great role of Chastain, Zero Dark Thirty sees Chastain play the real life CIA agent, Maya Harris, and how she leads the finding of Osama Bin Laden. Chastain is amazing at showing how this long search for one of the most notorious terrorists in the world is taking a toll on her. She is really good in this role.

Murphy Cooper (Interstellar)

Chastain portrays the elder version of Murph here and knocks it out of the park. While she doesn’t share the screen with Matthew McConaughey at all, you can still feel that they have met each other before and have history. It’s a great performance that sees Chastain at her best.

Jessica Chastain truly is one of the most influential actresses of our time. With this we finish off the list and wish Jessica Chastain a very happy birthday.

