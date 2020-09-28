A while ago, reports confirmed that Academy Award-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix was expecting his first child with girlfriend Rooney Mara. Though the couple never made an official statement about the same, recent reports suggest that the couple welcomed their baby nearly a month ago. The couple welcomed a baby boy and it has been revealed that he has been named after someone extremely special. The 45-year-old actor has named his baby boy after his late brother River Phoenix and we can imagine what an emotional moment it must have been for him. Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are Expecting their First Child: Reports.

Joaquin and Rooney‘s newborn child is reportedly named River, after his late brother River Phoenix, who passed away in 1993. The news was confirmed by director Victor Kossakovsky who whilst attending the Zurich Film Festival on Sunday broke the news. Whilst explaining Phoenix's absence from his production's screening at the festival, the director said, "He just got a baby, by the way, his name was, a beautiful son called River, so he cannot promote it now."

Check Out Director Victor Kossakovsky Revealing the News

“Gunda” director Victor Kossakovsky revealing Joaquin and Rooney named their baby River 🥺😭 pic.twitter.com/3zhrkhgH1t — Anx (@anxfilms) September 27, 2020

Joaquin has spoken about dealing with his brother's sudden loss at such a young age in several interactions. The actor also gave his late brother a loving tribute in his Oscar speech earlier this year. Oscars 2020: Joaquin Phoenix and Fiancee Rooney Mara had their PDA on Display on the Academy Award Red Carpet.

As for Rooney Mara and Phoenix, the couple started dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2019. The news of Mara's pregnancy broke out in March this year. Well, we wish the happy couple a big congratulations as they embrace parenthood with their little baby boy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 28, 2020 09:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).