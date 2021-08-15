Everything about Joe Jonas is super fine and super charming. Even the fact that he is the brother-in-law of our desi girl Priyanka Chopra is spectacular as well. Who would have thought this sensation from America would have such a strong Indian connection. He is a singer, songwriter, actor and dancer. A lot of people had a crush on him when he did a few Disney shows and even now he remains the dream of every woman. However, what makes Joe even more gorgeous is the evolution of his hair. He has been quite liberal with his hairstyles some of which made many get a shock. On his birthday today, let's discuss a few of them.

The one where it all began, probably!

Having a bad eye-makeup day? Try this

Like it blonde and buzz? Let Joe teach you!

Ah...that look!

Shades of Joe!

Fine man!

Ye hawayein zulfon mei teri...sorry Bollywood here!

Meet Joe Black

They don't make men like that anymore

Now he looks like this...

 

We are pretty sure we may have missed a few looks of Joe Jonas as the man is pretty kicked about experimenting with his hair. Do let us know if there more.

