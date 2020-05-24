John C. Reilly Birthday Special: 7 Movies Of The Actor That Are A Must Watch

Jon C. Reilly in Guardian Of The Galaxy and Stepbrothers (Photo credit: Twitter)

John C Reilly burst into the Hollywood scene with a small role in Brian DePalma‘s Casualties of War and since then it has been quite a ride for him. Often regarded for his supporting acts in movies, Reilly has a wide range of works from Paul Thomas Anderson to Judd Apatow. He has always been this solid character actor everyone would want as their friend, philosopher, or guide. Boogie Nights gave him a huge breakthrough and since then he has been entertaining everyone with his tropes. He has been nominated for an Oscar for Rob Marshall's Chicago which took the Best Picture trophy in 2002. Ralph Breaks The Internet Movie Review: A Delightful Sequel That Manages to Entertain You With Internet Spoofing and Easter Egg-Hunting!

On his birthday today, let us talk about five of Reilly's memorable movies.

Boogie Nights (1997)

A mentor to a young and rookie pornstar, Reilly as Reed Rothschild is all things bright, dreamy and ambitious. Despite the industry, his performance brought in this innocent grace to the character which makes it seem extremely dependable.

Chicago (2000)

A devoted husband to a murderess wife, what are the odds? But Reilly keeps it both thrilling and heartbreaking. Remember Mr Cellophane? His solo number added a touch sweetness to his character you would love to protect in the film.

Step Brothers (2008)

It reunites the Talladega Nights actors Will Farell and Reilly in one of the hilarious movies ever. Two adults staying with their parents strike up a reluctant friendship to prove to the world they aren't as worthless as people believe.

Wreck-It Ralph (2012)

A rare lead role albeit with just his voice, Reilly's Ralph is believable and endearing despite being a tough bulky guy in the film. The same goes for the sequel and today, we can't think of anyone who could have voiced Ralph better than him.

Guardians Of The Galaxy (2014)

So what if Reilly only had a minor role in Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy? He played this short but important character so well that fans were crestfallen to realise he wouldn't return in the sequel. How often does that happen?

Lobster (2016)

Lobster is quite a scary tale for the unfortunate singles anyway but trust only Reilly, a single man sent to a facility to get a mate or turn into an animal, to bring so much warmth to the character. He mirrored the subtle desperation of many people who aren't finding their match especially when one of them lisps!

Stan & Ollie (2018)

A biopic on the favourite of generations Laurel & Hardy, Reilly plays Hardy with such conviction that you are forced to want more of that. He was everything from being funny on stage to emotional in dramatic scenes and a good partner to Steve Coogan's Laurel!