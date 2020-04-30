John Legend Turns Chef in Quarantine, Cooks Pancakes and Omelettes for Wife Chrissy Teigen and Kids

John Legend and Wife Chrissy Teigen (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Musician John Legend, who has belted out hits after hits like "All of me" and "Tonight", has turned to cooking amid lockdown due to the global outbreak of coronavirus. "(I'm) most responsible for cooking breakfast in my house, so I cook pancakes for my kids, I cook omelettes for me and Chrissy, waffles, French toast. Pretty much any kind of breakfast you can imagine - bacon, sausage, all that stuff I'm responsible for," He said on British singer-songwriter Jessie Ware's "Table Manners" podcast, reports aceshowbiz.com. COVID-19 Pandemic: John Legend and Wife Chrissy Teigen Are Finding It Difficult to Entertain Their Kids During Quarantine.

Legend's wife and model Chrissy Teigen is a popular cookbook author. The musician says he does not want to sing for a while. "She gets tired of cooking. Especially when she's finished with her (latest cookery) book. It's almost like when I finish touring, I don't want to sing for a little while. I think she feels the same way when she's just finished a book. She's over it for a while and she's just not feeling creative in that moment," he said. Quarantine Diaries: John Legend, Chrissy Teigen Host Wedding for Daughter Luna’s Stuffed Animals (Watch Video)

"So she's happy to have me help and sometimes I'll take over the whole meal; sometimes I'll be her sous-chef and we'll do it together (and) sometimes I'll do breakfast or lunch for the kids but she'll make dinner for me and her." But he likes to listen to music while cooking. "I like to play music as I'm cooking. so I'll often stream or do a playlist of stuff that I've already put together of some of my favourites of this or that of artists. Sometimes I'll listen to an album but most of the time it's playlists."