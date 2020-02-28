John Turturro Birthday: From The Big Lebowski to Barton Fink - Here are the Best Films Starring the American Actor 

John Turturro Birthday (Photo Credits: Twitter)

John Turturro has starred in several big films including Martin Scorsese's acclaimed film, Raging Bull where had a non-speaking role. Turturro has had a prolific career not just as an actor but also as writer/director in Hollywood. His acting credits include everything from some brilliant Spike Lee movies to a significant role in Michael Bay's Transformers series. Although, one may have to agree that his best work has been in his films with Coen brothers. Turturro is known have shown immense versatility in his career and we certainly can't get over his performances in films such as The Big Lebowski, Mr Deed among others.

Turturro celebrates his birthday on February 28 and as the American actor turns 63, we look at some of his best films. The actor's had the great fortune of working with great minds such as William Friedkin, Tony Scott and Robert Redford among others. We have loved in films such as Do The Right Thing, Barton Fink and many others although here are the ones we think you shouldn't miss.

1. The Big Lebowski

If you are a cinephile, we bet you haven't missed watching one of Coen Brothers' finest work. Turturro plays one of their bowling rivals, the flamboyant showman Jesus Quintana, a role nobody but him could have pulled off with such perfection. Do watch this one if you already haven't. John Turturro's 'The Jesus Rolls' to Be Screened at Rome Film Festival.

2. Do The Right Thing

This film is one of Spike Lee's finest works. The director has worked with Turturro in as many as eight films and this is one of them. Lee himself plays Mookie, a delivery boy who works for a local pizzeria and is seen often butting heads with Pino (Turturro), the racist son of the restaurant’s owner.

3. The Color Of Money

One of Martin Scorsese's famous works, The Color Of Money starred Turturro plays one of the other pool players. It is a supporting role but certainly not a missable one. Also, the fortune of working with a director like Martin Scorsese, who can miss that!

4. Barton Fink

In this film, Turturro plays the titular role of Barton Fink. The film is one of Coen Brothers' early hit. The lead character is a famous and pompous midcentury New York City playwright who moves out to Los Angeles on the promise of becoming a screenwriter. Turturro's performance in this film is unmissable. Netflix Gives Second Season Order for Animated Series 'Green Eggs and Ham'.

We hope you enjoy catching these amazing films on the talented actor's birthday. Do tell us which is your favourite John Turturro film in comments below.