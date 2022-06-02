While the jury in the verdict sided more with Depp, it still ruled that Depp defamed Heard in the course of fighting back against her charges. The jury awarded Heard $2 million in compensatory damages for her counterclaim. "From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome," Depp wrote in a statement following the verdict.
"Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that." ‘Amber Heard Net Worth’ Is Burning Topic on Twitter After Jury Rules in Favour of Johnny Depp and Asks Aquaman Actress To Pay $15 Million for Defaming Ex-Husband.
While Depp celebrated the verdict, Heard slammed the decision in her own statement. "The disappointment I feel today is beyond words," she said."I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband." Depp was not in attendance at the Virginia courthouse when the verdict was read. The actor is currently in the UK.
