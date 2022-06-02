The multi-million defamation case between former Hollywood couple, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard reached a verdict on Wednesday. A Virginia jury after 13-hour deliberations found the 36-year-old Aquaman actress guilty of defaming her ex-husband with 'actual malice' in a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post, describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Ruling in Depp's favour on all three counts, the jury awarded Johnny Depp with both $10million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. However, Judge Penney Azcarate reduced it to $350,000 in accordance with the state's statutory cap. Heard was also awarded $2 million in compensatory damages in her counter-claim after the jury found Amber Heard had been defamed by one of Depp’s lawyers Adam Waldman when he called her abuse allegations a hoax. So with all the calculations done, Amber Heard has to cough up $8.35 million to Johnny Depp for defaming him. And this brings to the big question - does she have that kind of money? What is Amber Heard's net worth? Well, according to Celebrity Net Worth it is -$8million dollars, the screenshot is widely shared all over the social media platforms. This figure appears to include the compensation payments.

A Quick Glance on Damages Post Verdict:

Johnny Depp, was suing his ex-wife for $50m, won all three of his claims and has been awarded $10m in compensatory damages + $5m in punitive damages of which he will receive $350,000 in accordance with the state's statutory cap.

Amber Heard, who had counter-sued Johnny Depp for $100m won only one of her three claims against the Pirates of The Caribbean actor and will receive $2m in compensatory damages and nothing in punitive damages.

Amber Heard Net Worth (Photo Credits: Celebrity Net Worth)

Here's How Twitterverse Is Reacting?

Suddenly I have more net worth than Amber Heard. pic.twitter.com/yoCQdtY3T4 — CAMELOT331 (Discount Chris Pratt) (@CAMELOT331) June 1, 2022

Amber Heard's net worth is $2.5 million and she now has to pay Johnny Depp $15 million. Yeah, she's forever going to be in Depp! — Syed Bayazid (@Bayazid1Syed) June 2, 2022

They have listed Amber Heard’s net worth as Negative Eight Million USD🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 (-8$ million) #JohnnyDepp — Mansours’ 🤎 (@WaizerEsya) June 2, 2022

Just googled Amber Heard’s net worth, I think Johnny might be waiting a while for that $15 million — Jack (@jackferguson88) June 1, 2022

Watch How Amber Heard Reacted as Jury Found She Defamed Johnny Depp

Responding to the verdict from the United Kingdom, where he has been attending concerts, Depp said Heard's false claims had "a seismic impact on my life and my career". He said: "And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled." Meanwhile, in a statement, Heard said she was "disappointed" and "heartbroken" by the outcome.

