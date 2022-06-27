Los Angeles, June 26: Singer Paul McCartney played a clip of Hollywood star Johnny Depp in an old music video as part of his headliner set at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday. Depp featured in the original video for McCartney's song 'My Valentine' and was seen alongside actress Natalie Portman in the clip projected onto huge screens around the stage, while McCartney performed on piano, reports Deadline. Johnny Depp To Return As Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean Franchise After Getting USD 301 Million Offer by Disney?

The musician has been using the same footage on his recent US tour, which coincided with Depp's high-profile court case with ex-wife Amber Heard. According to Deadline, the actor's appearance on screen at Glastonbury divided opinion on social media among viewers of the concert.

Check Out Johnny Depp's Footage at the Glastonbury Festival:

Johnny Depp on the big screen Saturday night during Paul McCartney’s performance of ‘My Valentine’ at Glastonbury ♥️ pic.twitter.com/MDqndDtfCk — Arwen sparrow (@An_elf_pirate) June 26, 2022

Depp Makes 'Appearance' for McCartney

Johnny Depp on the Pyramid stage screens at Glastonbury tonight, cheers Paul McCartney ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Jnot2WQvTa — 🌟🏴‍☠️ (@GellertDepp) June 25, 2022

Fans Go Crazy Over Depp's Footage at Glastonbury Music Festival

McCartney's appearance on Saturday night made him the oldest-ever headliner at Glastonbury Festival, a day after Billie Eilish became the youngest. Amber Heard Says She ‘Loves’ Ex Johnny Depp, Talks About Her Life After Losing the Defamation Trial

While Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen both joined him in person on stage, the largest cheers came when he was reunited through technology with his old Beatles bandmate John Lennon, who was seen on screen singing along with McCartney to 'I Got a Feeling'.

