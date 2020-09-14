"The whole world is watching", these lines are sure to give you goosebumps as they are chanted repeatedly in the trailer of Aaron Sorkin's upcoming film. Based on the true story, the film follows the trials of seven people who were a part of the anti-Vietnam War peaceful protests that turned violent at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. The film stars Sacha Baron Cohen stars as Abbie Hoffman, Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Richard Schultz, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Bobby Seale, Eddie Redmayne as Tom Hayden. The brilliant star cast promises some packing performances and it looks like the film is going to enjoy Oscar buzz. Zero Dark Thirty Actor Jeremy Strong Joins Aaron Sorkin’s ‘Trial of the Chicago 7’.

The film also has as strong supporting cast including the likes of Kelvin Harrison Jr, Frank Langella, William Hurt, Michael Keaton and John Carroll Lynch. As for the film's story, it chronicles one of the most infamous in U.S history, which lasted for almost four-and-a-half months. Given the current atmosphere in US with the Black Lives Matter protests and police brutality in handling the same, it looks like this film will be making some commentary that remains relevant for the current situation as well. Police Called On Sacha Baron Cohen After He Pranks Donald Trump's Adviser Rudy Giuliani.

Check Out the Trailer Here:

The film's official synopsis reads, "What was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard. The organizers of the protest—including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale—were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history." Directed by Aaron Sorkin, the film is all set to release on Netflix on October 16.

