Kaley Cuoco, Cara Delivigne, Antoni Porowski and More Celebs Are Fostering Shelter Dogs During the COVID-19 Pandemic (See Pics)

Kaley Cuoco, Cara, Antoni (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The world is trying to curb COVID-19 pandemic. The need of the hour is kindness and humanity. We need to stand with each other, help the people and the animals around us. Many Hollywood celebs like Cara Delivigne, Sophia Bush, Camila Morrone, Kaley Cuoco, Kyle Chandler, Camila Mendes are setting a very good example of this, but fostering rescue dogs at their homes, while they self-isolate. Most recently, Queer Eye chef Antoni Porowski was seen in a video with a furry canine, whom he is providing shelter during the pandemic. The video was posted by an animal shelter. Antoni also posted a few videos with the dog on his Insta stories. Contagion Stars Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, Laurence Fishburne, Jennifer Ehle Team Up To Spread COVID-19 Awareness (Watch Videos).

The post should certainly inspire more people to open the doors of their hearts and homes and adopt or foster rescue animals. Antoni's dog is an adorable beagle-pit bull mix named Neo. Angelina Jolie Donates $1 Million to Feed Underprivileged Kids Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

Check Out Antoni's Post Here:

Riverdale star Camila Mendes also opened her home to a rescue dog, named Truffle. She posted a photo with her "cuddly lil quarantine companion" and requested fans to "consider fostering a furry friend with all this time you’re spending at home!"

Godzilla: King of the Monsters actor Kyle Chandler also adopted a pet from the same shelter as Antoni. Kyle and his wife, Kathryn, only planned to foster a pet, but they fell in love with the dog they saw and decided to adopt him.

Cara Delivigne, Sophia Bush, Camila Morrone, Kaley Cuoco and many other Hollywood celebs are also fostering animals at the time of the pandemic. Kaley also ended up adopting the little puppy.

Cara Delevingne

Sophia Bush

Kaley Cuoco

Animal shelters across the US have pled the citizens for help. They have called out to the citizens to foster an animal during the COVID-19 pandemic.