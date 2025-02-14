Buzz surrounding Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s alleged split has become the hottest topic of discussion. Reports from Daily Mail, citing sources, suggested that the couple had broken up and was preparing to file for divorce in the coming days. However, their representative has now stepped in to set the record straight. ‘My Wife, My Wife, My Wife!’: Kanye West Aka Ye Declares Bianca Censori as His Top Five ‘Baddest B****es’.

Clarification on Kanye West & Bianca Censori Divorce

Milo Yiannopoulos confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that rumors of Kanye and Bianca’s divorce are completely baseless. Addressing the speculation, he stated, “Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine’s Day together. Announcements about their private life will come from them directly, not unsourced rumour in the tabloid press.” He further remarked, “Is this the fifth or is it the sixth time the press has wrongly reported that Ye and Bianca are separating? I’ve lost track.” ‘She’s Been Dressing Naked for 2 Years’: Kanye West Aka Ye Slams Remarks Over Wife Bianca Censori’s Bold Nude Look at 2025 Grammys.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori had previously stolen the spotlight with their appearance at the 67th Grammy Awards. The rapper’s wife sparked a frenzy as she dramatically shed her fur coat, leaving onlookers stunned in a completely sheer ensemble that left little to the imagination. Kanye and Bianca, who have maintained an air of mystery around their relationship, tied the knot in December 2022 in an intimate ceremony under a confidential marriage license.

