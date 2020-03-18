Kathy Griffin's Mother and TV Star Maggie Griffin Dies at 99

Television personality and the mother of actor-comic Kathy Griffin, Maggie Griffin died at the age of 99. In revealing the news via social media on Tuesday night, Kathy wrote, "My Mom, the one and only, Maggie Griffin, passed away today. Hours ago. I am gutted. She was my best friend. She was my family."The post shared on Instagram featured the mother-daughter duo enjoying a beautiful view. Max von Sydow Dies at 90: 7 Iconic Roles of the Hollywood Great That Are Utterly Unforgettable.
"I'm shaking. I won't ever be prepared. Her point of view. So unique. We just GOT each other. I'm so grateful you got to be part of her life. You loved her. I know it. She knew it. She's irreplaceable. I'm telling you right now, I am not doing well with this. I'm rambling now. Sorry.
As heartbreaking as this is, I feel the need to share some important info about my mom Maggie. I've always been honest with you all, but this one is really hard. The pic below, taken in September, was the last time I was able to have a proper/coherent conversation with her.Since that photo was taken, she has rapidly fallen into the throes of dementia. This is never easy for any child, I know this is a reality that millions of people deal with every year. But when it comes to my mom this is particularly hard because her sharp mind was everything. My mom is 98 and up until this past couple years she was so sharp she always kept me on my toes. Her mind was so naturally quick, funny, and smart. No one could get anything past her. Watching that slip away so fast has been devastating.I want to assure you all that she is not in pain and she is getting the best 24-hour care. In terms of how she is now, at this point she only knows my name and I love you. I know many of you know what that reality is like...I'm still grappling with it. A big reason I'm sharing this news with you is that so many of you have asked why I haven't posted a video of Maggie & her beloved dog Twinkle in the past few months. Now you understand why we haven't been able to share anything, here is a moment between them from this summer. What I am most proud of when I comes to My Life On The D List is that show gave me the opportunity to show the world how naturally funny my parents were. When people tell me they feel like they know my mom, I always respond "you do!" She never put on a show, she was the show. If you ever met my mom and asked for a photo, you should know it was a pleasure as much for her as it was for you. She loved making people happy and making people laugh. And trust me, I know she was the bigger star...thank you from the bottom of my heart for giving us a lifetime of memories.
It truly feels like the end of an era. Oh, and OF COURSE she went on St Patrick's Day. I love you guys. KG," Griffin concluded. Kathy also tweeted the news on Tuesday night, writing a tribute beside a picture of herself with her mother enjoying the view.