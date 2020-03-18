Kathy Griffin's Mother and TV Star Maggie Griffin Dies at 99

Kathy Griffin With Mother Maggie Griffin (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Television personality and the mother of actor-comic Kathy Griffin, Maggie Griffin died at the age of 99. In revealing the news via social media on Tuesday night, Kathy wrote, "My Mom, the one and only, Maggie Griffin, passed away today. Hours ago. I am gutted. She was my best friend. She was my family."The post shared on Instagram featured the mother-daughter duo enjoying a beautiful view. Max von Sydow Dies at 90: 7 Iconic Roles of the Hollywood Great That Are Utterly Unforgettable.

"I'm shaking. I won't ever be prepared. Her point of view. So unique. We just GOT each other. I'm so grateful you got to be part of her life. You loved her. I know it. She knew it. She's irreplaceable. I'm telling you right now, I am not doing well with this. I'm rambling now. Sorry. Roscoe Born, ‘Young and the Restless’ Actor, Dies at 69.

Kathy Griffin's Emotional Instagram Post For Late Mother Maggie Griffin

It truly feels like the end of an era. Oh, and OF COURSE she went on St Patrick's Day. I love you guys. KG," Griffin concluded. Kathy also tweeted the news on Tuesday night, writing a tribute beside a picture of herself with her mother enjoying the view.