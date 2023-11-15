Reality TV star Kim Kardashian went head-to-head with Lauren Sanchez, who recently got engaged to Jeff Bezos, at an auction for a dress. In a joint interview with Lauren, Kim told Vogue, "I'm a big auction girl, and my strategy was to come in at the last minute. I called 'We'll share it!' (across the room). I thought, 'You wear it once, I'll wear it once, it'll be so cute'". Lauren Sanchez Spotted on Fiancé Jeff Bezos' $500 Million Mega Yacht 'Koru,' Looks Ravishing in Dark Bikini!

In the end, two dresses were made, and both women paid $200,000 and travelled to Paris together for the fitting, reports aceshowbiz.com. Meanwhile, Kim went on to add that she and Lauren are always in touch with each other via their DMs and described the bride-to-be as a "girl's girl". She said, "Lauren and I are always sending DMs building each other up. Every time there's a look that we like, she'll say, 'WOW,' or, 'OMG you look amazing.' She's such a girl's girl!"

Lauren Sanchez & Kim Kardashian

In August, the couple held a lavish engagement party with a select group of friends aboard the billionaire's $500 million superyacht, according to Page Six. They were joined by Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his partner Paula Hurd, Wendi Murdoch, the ex-wife of media mogul Rupert Murdoch and socialite Fabiola Beracasa Beckman for the "intimate" affair aboard Bezos' beloved Kora in the breathtaking Positano, Italy.

