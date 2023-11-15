Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently welcomed their first child together. The reality star shared a series of NFSW photos on Instagram to wish her ‘lover’ Travis on his birthday. These racy pictures showcase the couple embracing each other, Kourtney going bare with her baby bump and much more. She writes in her Insta post, “To my husband, my soulmate, my best friend, my lover, my daddy to our baby boy, my everything… I wish you the happiest birthday.” Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Welcome Baby Boy, Name Him Rocky Thirteen Barker - Reports.

Kourtney Kardashian’s Birthday Post For Travis Barker

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)