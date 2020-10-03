Lena Headey turns 47 today. The English actress earned global recognition with her turn as Cersei Lannister in the epic TV series, Game of Thrones. The character certainly goes down in TV history as one of the evilest human beings. Lena brought gravitas to the character with her flawless performance. She was cold, passionate, emotional, strong and scary as Cersei. In the interviews after the conclusion of the show, the actress has said that she wanted a better death for her character, instead of being buried alive in a building collapse with the love of her life. Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Have a Good News! Game Of Thrones Actors To Welcome Their First Baby.

"Obviously you dream of your death. You could go in any way on that show. So I was kind of gutted. But I just think they couldn't have pleased everyone. No matter what they did, I think there was going to be some big comedown from the climb," Lena said. Well, if not her death, there are many other iconic moments that Lena has seen Cersei live. Game Of Thrones Creators David Benioff, DB Weiss to Write and Produce New Sci-Fi Show for Netflix.

So, on Lena Headey's birthday, here are some of the most memorable lines uttered by her on Game of Thrones.

"When you play the Game of Thrones you win, or you die. There is no middle ground"

"Love is poison. A sweet poison, yes, but it will kill you all the same."

"If anything goes wrong kill the silver-haired bitch first, then our brother, then the bastard who calls himself king. The rest of them you can kill in any order you see fit."

"An unhappy wife is a wine merchant’s best friend."

"Praying for the gods to have mercy on us all? The gods have no mercy, that’s why they are gods."

"The more people you love, the weaker you are. You’ll do things for them that you know you shouldn’t do. You’ll act the fool to make them happy, to keep them safe. Love no one but your children; on that front a mother has no choice."

"Tears aren’t a woman’s only weapon. The best one’s between your legs."

"The only way to keep your people loyal is to make certain they fear you more than they do the enemy."

"Nobody cares what your father once told you."

"I always knew you were the stupidest Lannister. The Starks and Targaryens have united against us, and you want to fight alongside them? Are you a traitor or an idiot?"

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 03, 2020 09:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).