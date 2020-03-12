Liza Minnelli Birthday: Did You Know This ‘Cabaret’ Fame Was Named after Ira Gershwin’s Song?

Liza Minnelli (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Liza Minnelli is best known for her Academy Award-winning performance in the musical drama, Cabaret, which released in 1972. Daughter of Judy Garland and Vincente Minnelli, Liza began her career as a musical theatre actress. She was also a nightclub performer and a traditional pop music artist. Liza’s energetic stage presence is still the most talked about topics in Hollywood. Today (March 12), Liza is celebrating her 74th birthday. And many of her fans have been pouring her heaps of love and wishes on social media platforms. Did You Know the Bollywood Legend Danny Denzongpa Had Worked With Brad Pitt in a Film on Dalai Lama?

Liza Minnelli, the American actress and singer, was named after Ira Gershwin’s song. Can you guess which one is that? The song that we’re talking about is “Liza (All the Clouds'll Roll Away)”. The lyrics of this song were penned down by Ira Gershwin and Gus Kahn and the song was composed by the former’s brother, George Gershwin. This song was introduced in the musical show named Show Girl. The song inspired Minnelli’s parent Judy Garland to name her first child. Liza Minnelli has performed to this number at her concert called Liza’s at The Palace...! Did You Know Matt Dillon’s Dark Thriller Was Remade in Bollywood With Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol?

Talking about this exceptional performer, how can one forget her cameo appearance in Sex and the City 2? When she covered Beyoncé’s hit “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)”? After officiating Stanford Blatch (Willie Garson) and Anthony Marentino’s (Mario Cantone) wedding, Liza does a Beyoncé in a sequined black mini kaftan, and that was simply a mind-blowing act. Here’s wishing the energetic performer tons of joy and love. Happy Birthday, Liza!