Luther: The Fallen Sun has unleashed its suitably intense first trailer ahead of Idris Elba's much-anticipated return as the rogue detective. Elba played the character of Detective Chief Inspector John Luther in five seasons of the TV series Luther, for a total of twenty episodes. Now Elba is reprising the role in the feature film. Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis also star in the film, with Andy Serkis playing a serial killer who faces off against Luther. Luther Actor Idris Elba Ready To Move Into Directing, Says ‘Natural Progression’.

Check Out The Trailer Here:

