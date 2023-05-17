"Hung Up" hitmaker Madonna's nude photos from her controversial Sex book, which was released in 19ia92, are set to be sold at auction. The 'titillating pictures were taken when the star was 34 in New York and Miami and could fetch as much $30000, reports Mirror.co.uk. The steamy snaps will be sold at Christie's New York and will be signed by Madonna, now 64, and renowned photographer Steve Meisel. Madonna Gets Blocked from Going Live On Instagram After Sharing Nude Photos (Watch Video).

Prices for the photos begin at a cool $49000 and feature the "Material Girl" star in her birthday suit posing everywhere from burlesque hotels to the beach. Mirror.co.uk further states that Madonna's Sex book was released the day after the singer's fifth studio album Erotica.

Speaking about the aluminium-covered publication, which contains S&M images and softcore pornography and sold 1.5 million copies worldwide, Christie's deputy chairman Darius Himes told The Sun, "It was shocking and titillating. It captured so much white-hot energy coming off of Madonna in the early 1990s". Madonna Flashes Bare Bust in New Sexy Video After Begging Trolls to 'Stop Bullying' Her – WATCH.

Madonna was slammed recently after she shared a racy throwback snap of herself posing topless. Some of her fans thought the star should start 'acting her age', but despite their hurtful words, the star's pal Rosie O'Donnell says the queen of pop will take the dissing in her stride.

