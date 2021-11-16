When the name Gyllenhaal comes to mind, the first thing that you remember is Jake Gyllenhaal. While Jake of course is a great actor, many forget his sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal. Maggie is one of the best in the business. She has experienced a career that involves blockbusters to indie films. It is honestly great how much Maggie has accomplished. She started off her career by starring in her father’s films and then would go on to receive acclaim for her performances. The Lost Daughter Trailer: Olivia Colman’s Captivating Performance In Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Directorial Debut Will Keep You Hooked Till The End (Watch Video).

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s career has consisted of comedies, action films and a bunch of dramas. Recently her career has focused more on television work and she even made her directorial debut. So to celebrate Maggie Gyllenhaal’s 44th birthday, we are taking a look at five of her best films according to IMDb.

Secretary (7.0)

James Spader and Maggie Gyllenhaal star in this erotic black romcom that focuses on a lawyer who gets into a sexual relationship with his secretary. On release, Secretary had a very positive reception with many praising Maggie’s performance. Critics also praised how the film tackled a lot of tricky subject matters without seeming too offensive.

Crazy Heart (7.2)

Crazy Heart tells the story of a country musician trying to reassess his life and falling in love with a young journalist. Starring Jeff Bridges and Maggie Gyllenhaal, Crazy Heart received acclaim for its captivating performances by Maggie and Bridges with both of them receiving an Oscar nomination and the latter even winning it.

Stranger Than Fiction (7.5)

Maggie Gyllenhaal stars alongside Will Ferrell in this comedy-drama. The film follows Harold Crick, an IRS agent who starts hearing a voice in his head narrating his entire life and how it will end. So he sets out on a journey to prevent it. Gyllenhaal plays the role of Ana Pascal, who falls in love with Harold.

Donnie Darko (8.0)

Maggie Gyllenhaal stars alongside her brother Jake in Donnie Darko. She plays the role of Elizabeth Darko, the sister of Donnie. The film follows Donnie Darko, a teenager who escapes a narrow accident and starts having visions telling him that the world will end. Donnie Darko over the years has developed a cult following and is generally loved among movie fans. The Lost Daughter: Jake Gyllenhaal Supports Sister Maggie at Premiere of Her Directorial Debut in Venice Film Festival.

The Dark Knight (9.0)

The Dark Knight follows Batman as he takes on his greatest enemy yet, the Joker. The Dark Knight received critical acclaim upon release and is considered by many the gold standard for comic book films. Maggie Gyllenhaal portrays Rachel Dawes and replaces Katie Holmes in the role. She plays the character in a more reserved way and packs an emotional punch to the film.

Maggie Gyllenhaal honestly is one of the best actors in Hollywood, and given the resurgence of her career, we can’t wait to see where she goes from here. With this we finish off the list and wish Maggie Gyllenhaal a very happy birthday.

