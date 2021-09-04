American actor Jake Gyllenhaal was every inch the supportive brother as he attended the premiere of his sister Maggie's directorial debut 'The Lost Daughter' at the Venice Film Festival on Friday. As per People magazine, the famous sibling duo posed together on the red carpet of Maggie's 'The Lost Daughter' at the 78th Venice International Film Festival. Suddenly: Jake Gyllenhaal, Vanessa Kirby to Headline Thomas Bidegain's Survival Thriller.

Jake accompanied his sister where the pair coordinated in black and white outfits. Maggie was also accompanied by her husband and actor Peter Sarsgaard, who features in the film. Actor Olivia Colman, who plays the lead in the film, was also spotted at the premiere dressed in a dark navy velvet suit.Dakota Johnson, who also stars in the movie, attended the premiere dressed in a plunging silver gown. Thirstday Special: Just 5 Pictures of Jake Gyllenhaal to Convince You That He Is the Winter Crush We Are Looking For!

The movie received a warm, four-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival's Sala Grande after Greek music played as the credits rolled, with Maggie's brother Jake cheering in the row behind her. 'The Lost Daughter' stars Colman in the lead. She plays Leda, a literature professor and mother of two grown daughters who goes on an extended vacation in Greece. While there, she encounters a vacationing family and a young mother who reminds

Leda of her own dark experiences with parenthood. The film is an adaptation of Elena Ferrante's novel of the same name. The movie also stars Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal, Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Ed Harris. Last month, Maggie told Vanity Fair she felt doubt as to whether she could direct the film, but that the doubts vanished as soon as she arrived in Greece, where the film was shot."I have never felt more alive and in the current of my life than I felt as a director," she told the magazine. 'The Lost Daughter' opens in theatres on December 31.

