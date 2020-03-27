Marvel's Hawkeye Aka Jeremy Renner Drops New Album Titled The Medicine, Says 'Music Unites People in a Pure Way' (Watch Video)

Jeremy Renner (Photo Credits: Twitter/Instagram)

With the current atmosphere given the coronavirus outbreak situation, celebrities have been trying their best to spread some positivity with their social media posts. After we saw a host of celebrities join Gal Gadot for a video where she was seen singing John Lennon's "Imagine" along with Mark Ruffalo, Amy Adams, Natalie Portman, Zoe Kravitz among others. Now, Marvel's Avengers: Endgame star, Jeremy Renner to has dropped a musical surprise for his fans. The actor who is popular for playing Hawkeye in the superhero films took to social media to drop his new album titled The Medicine. The album features seven songs performed by the Avenger. Gal Gadot, Mark Ruffalo, Natalie Portman Join Other Celebs to Sing John Lennon's Imagine and Lift Up Spirits Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (Watch Video).

Sharing a teaser video of the album, Renner wrote on his Instagram how music brings us all together. The actor wrote, "I’ve always found music to be one of the few things that unite people in a pure way. Common ground can be hard to find in today’s world, but music has remained a constant for me. To feel deeply, to dance fervently, and live together is more present now than ever. “The Medicine” EP | Available Now."Given his past musical experience, there's no doubt that this album too will be equally amazing. Jeremy Renner in Trouble? Marvel May Soon Start Finding Replacement for Hawkeye's Character after the actor's Recent Controversies.

Check Out the Post Here:

The actor was in the news earlier this week for filing a request to lower his child support payments over claims that the coronavirus pandemic had affected his finances. This move met with immense criticism from his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco who whilst speaking to Page Six said, "It is very disheartening that in a time of global crisis there is yet another attempt to reduce funds I rely on to provide for our child.”