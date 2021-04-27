Matt Reeves is in the radar of all the geeks across the world. Reason? After Tim Burton, the late Joel Schumacher, Christopher Nolan and Zack Snyder, he is the next director to make a Batman live-action film. Simply titled The Batman, the upcoming DC movie is staying far away from the DCEU movies, including the recent Justice League movie (or so we are made to believe). It has Robert Pattinson in the lead, with some incredible actors like Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Paul Dano, Zoë Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, and Barry Keoghan in the cast. The Batman Fans Cracked Riddler's Puzzle From The Trailer In Just Two Hours!

Would Reeves do right to the Dark Knight? The first trailer that premiered during the 2020 DC FanDome convention showed a lot of promise despite the little footage shown. The Batman is coming out on March 4, 2022, and we are crossing our fingers hoping to get the next best solo Batman movie since 2008's The Dark Knight. Save for his first film, Reeves has shown himself to be a very competent filmmaker who can turn out thoughtful content from blockbuster material. Just see what he did with the Planet of the Apes reboot franchise, clearly making it one of the best franchises of the last decade. He has made just five feature films till now, and four out of five have cemented their places deeply in the geek world.

So on the occasion of Matt Reeves' birthday, we rank all the feature films directed him as per IMDB rating from Lowest to Highest.

The Pallbearer (1996)

A Still From The Pallbearer

IMDB Rating: 4.9

This romcom stars FRIENDS star David Schwimmer and 'Pepper Potts' Gwyneth Paltrow. The movie is about a man who is asked to speak on the death of his former schoolmate at latter's funeral, though he doesn't remember him. He finds himself in a selfish love triangle with the dead man's mother, and then a former crush. The Pallbearer was Reeves' first feature-length film, after directing a segment in 1994's Future Shock. The Batman: 5 Pointers Director Matt Reeves Revealed About Robert Pattinson's Film at the DC Fandome Panel.

Cloverfield (2008)

A Still From Cloverfield

IMDB Rating: 7.0

It took 12 years for Reeves to make his next feature film as a director, but that movie cemented him as a filmmaker worth looking out for. People often confuse this found footage monster movie as a JJ Abrams film, though the Star Trek director served as a producer. Cloverfield smartly uses the found footage narrative and minimal appearances of the monster to create a gripping movie that launched an unexpected franchise, though the later films didn't receive the same kind of success.

Let Me In (2010)

A Still From Let Me In

IMDB Rating: 7.1

A remake of the acclaimed 2008 Swedish film Let the Right One In, Let Me In is a dark love story between a bullied pre-teen boy and a young vampire girl. While not as good as the original, Let Me In is a very decent adaptation with enough bloody scenes, emotional moments and two great performances in the young Kodi Smit-McPhee and Chloë Grace Moretz.

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017)

A Still from War for the Planet of the Apes

IMDB Rating: 7.4

The concluding part of the Planet of the Apes trilogy may not be as strong as its predecessor thanks to some predictable story-telling turns. But it is well-directed by Reeves with some stunning action choreography, excellent visual effects. Serkis' stupendous mo-cap performance and Woody Harrelson leaving an impact as the vendetta-driven human antagonist.

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014)

A Still from Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

IMDB Rating: 7.6

When Matt Reeves took over the directing duties from Rupert Wyatt who made Rise of the Planet of the Apes, there was some amount of scepticism. But Reeves made the best film in the trilogy, and thus dispelling any aspersions if the series would tank with the change, The impressive word-less opening sequence still manages to spell-bound us, Serkis is absolutely on a winsome role as Caesar, and there is also Toby Kebbell who is on par with Caesar as the emotionally and physically scarred, treacherous Kobe.

