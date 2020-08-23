The first footage of The Batman was launched at the DC FanDome. Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader of Gotham, Bruce Wayne, looked gritty. Matt Reeves Batman will be a very different iteration of the DC star. The director was present at the panel and made many revelations about the film. He co-wrote the film with Mattson Tomlin. At the panel, he did not shy away from revealing the inspiration behind the story and spoke about the style that the film will follow. Here are some main pointers from the discussion. The Batman Teaser Trailer: Robert Pattinson Is a Broody, Brutal Dark Knight as He Gets His Detective Mode On to Catch a Killer! (Watch Video).

Influence of Chinatown on The Batman

Reeves revealed the movies that influenced the story of The Batman, Chinatown being one. He said, "Chinatown was a key one, because in Chinatown, Jake Gittes (Jack Nicholson), in investigating the series of crimes that were part of that story, he discovers the depth of corruption of Los Angeles. So in that way, [The Batman] is like a classic noir. This series of murders that Batman is investigating are very much in that mode,"

He added that the film "was very much inspired by those kinds of movies like French Connection, and cop movies like that… A lot of ’70s street, grounded stories." The Batman: Fans Go Gaga Over Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader in the Teaser Trailer of Matt Reeves’ Superhero Film (View Tweets).

It Will Be A Detective Story That Could Have Happened

There will be a sense of realism in The Batman. Reeves said, "Because the movie is a detective story, because it is a thriller in this sort of cop world, and because it’s about corruption, we’re treating this Batman story as if this could’ve happened. Batman doesn’t have the ability to have super-heroic powers, he just has super-heroic focus and super-heroic drive,"

It Will Be An Origin Story For Catwoman and The Penguin

The movie will feature Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Colin Farrell as The Penguin. Reeves added, "It’s actually in a weird way the origins of a lot of our Rogues Gallery characters. Selina isn’t Catwoman yet, that’s actually part of the journey. Oz is not yet the kingpin that he’s going to become, he’s The Penguin and in fact doesn’t like being called The Penguin. And The Riddler is just emerging for the first time.”

It Will Be A Series Of Crimes

Reeves added, "How all these characters connect was for me one of the challenges but also one of the exciting things about the creation of the story, which is that in going on this urge and compulsion to solve this series of crimes, you touch on all of these iterations of the beginnings of these characters. The whole movie is like a snowball rolling. You can just feel the momentum building and building,"

The Movie Will Be Close To Comics

Reeves praised his actors. "Paul Dano plays a version of The Riddler that no one has ever seen before. He’s such an incredibly creative actor, so what he’s doing I think is going to blow peoples’ minds. And then to have Zoe Kravitz, her iteration of Selina Kyle – to me that’s incredibly exciting. You have an iteration that you’ve never seen of what she’s doing, but it touches on all of these iconic things that people know from the comics," he said.

He added, "It’s always about trying to square what you know with what also is new, and that is really part of the exciting process of making a Batman movie which is to find a way to make it your own, and to find a way for the actors to make it their own, and yet still connect all of these things so people go, ‘Oh that’s my Selina. I know who that is.'"

