The audience is not only smart and aware but also tremendously fast in guessing mysteries in movies. Say for example The Batman trailer. It dropped on August 23 at around 6:26 am and by 8: 24 am, fans have already deciphered the meaning of the puzzle that Riddle sent Batman's way. You might remember, in the trailer, Riddler leaves behind a note that says, "What does a Liar do when dead?" On the other side, the note challenges Batman into a game with some symbols below which is the answer to the question. Fans have deduced through a lot of calculations that it says, "He lies still." The Batman Teaser: Colin Farrell Is Unrecognisable as The Penguin and Fans Are Screaming (Read Tweets)

Two of the gents came up with the same answer, which could mean that they are most definitely right. Andrew Lane used substitution while Mike Selinker went with brute force.

This is when the trailer was out!

And here come the solves:

This is how he got there...

The other guy used a long process to arrive at his conclusion...

First the characters...

Rupee could have been the Indian connection but...

He brings in the E- game!

The constant Consonant!

And a few gibberish later...

The code was officially cracked!

The Batman will release on October 1, 2021, and this time it is Robert Pattinson being the vigilante here. It is directed by Matt Reeves.

