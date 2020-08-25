The audience is not only smart and aware but also tremendously fast in guessing mysteries in movies. Say for example The Batman trailer. It dropped on August 23 at around 6:26 am and by 8: 24 am, fans have already deciphered the meaning of the puzzle that Riddle sent Batman's way. You might remember, in the trailer, Riddler leaves behind a note that says, "What does a Liar do when dead?" On the other side, the note challenges Batman into a game with some symbols below which is the answer to the question. Fans have deduced through a lot of calculations that it says, "He lies still." The Batman Teaser: Colin Farrell Is Unrecognisable as The Penguin and Fans Are Screaming (Read Tweets)

Two of the gents came up with the same answer, which could mean that they are most definitely right. Andrew Lane used substitution while Mike Selinker went with brute force.

This is when the trailer was out!

And here come the solves:

So hyped for Matt Reeve’s Batman Movie, I decided to solve The Riddler’s code. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/vsxVxucedv — Andrew Lane (@TheMasterD101) August 23, 2020

This is how he got there...

I first analyzed the different symbols and found the ones that were reoccurring throughout the code. From here, I had two thought processes. I had a feeling that The Riddler may use the word "Batman" so I solved the first part as Batman. — Andrew Lane (@TheMasterD101) August 23, 2020

The other guy used a long process to arrive at his conclusion...

In the new #TheBatmanTrailer, the Riddler leaves a card with the question “What does a liar do when he’s dead?” I could just solve it like a riddle (and did), but it’s a good opportunity to show how to solve a puzzle by brute force, so you’re sure of the answer. Here goes. (1/12) pic.twitter.com/sHveBmU2Pt — Mike Selinker (@mikeselinker) August 23, 2020

First the characters...

The characters here are in this pattern: 123425 56433 I will presume the line break is meant to be a word break, though that doesn’t presume no other word breaks exist. (2/12) — Mike Selinker (@mikeselinker) August 23, 2020

3 is a double letter at the end of a 5-letter word. Most common letters don’t do that. It’s likely one of these: E, L, or S. It’s not crazy to imagine it as D, F, N, or T. MAFIA’S STIFF? Nah. Unless Gorilla Grodd’s in this movie, I think we can dispense with these options. (3/12) — Mike Selinker (@mikeselinker) August 23, 2020

Rupee could have been the Indian connection but...

Putting aside RUPEE and PUREE, the only likely 5-letter strings to end in EE with no other Es are THREE, AGREE, and TO SEE. THREE would make the first word xxxRxT, but the 2nd and 5th letter can’t be E (no SECRET THREE). I don’t like LABRAT or POIROT, so it’s not THREE. (4/12) — Mike Selinker (@mikeselinker) August 23, 2020

He brings in the E- game!

AGREE gets nothing too. However, TO SEE is possible. The thematic BAT SAT TO SEE (or, per Selina, CAT SAT TO SEE) might work. But this doesn’t really answer the Riddler’s question. It’s not -EE. (5/12) — Mike Selinker (@mikeselinker) August 23, 2020

The constant Consonant!

The only consonant I like there is N. Let’s try ?NS?N? ???SS. I love INSANE there, but INSANE EX ASS might be funny, but isn’t it. I don’t see anything with IN SONG either. UNSENT TRESS? UNSEND DRESS? Nope. It’s not an N, so it’s probably not a consonant. (7/12) — Mike Selinker (@mikeselinker) August 23, 2020

And a few gibberish later...

Finally, I considered xELIES SxILL. BELIES SKILL is okay, but it seems more likely that we break it in the first line as HE LIES. And the best word to follow that is STILL. So we can conclude this is the very punny HE LIES STILL. And that’s how you solve a cryptogram! (12/12) — Mike Selinker (@mikeselinker) August 23, 2020

The code was officially cracked!

The Batman will release on October 1, 2021, and this time it is Robert Pattinson being the vigilante here. It is directed by Matt Reeves.

