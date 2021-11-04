Matthew McConaughey is one of the most celebrated actors working in Hollywood right now. There was a time back in the early ‘2010s where McConaughey was literally the most sought out actor in Hollywood. The sudden rise in the popularity of him was so big that he was literally popping up everywhere. Those few films in that time period are some of the best of Matthew McConaughey’s career and plays to his best strengths as an actor. Interstellar Star Matthew McConaughey Engages in Deep Meaningful Conversation With Sadhguru (Watch Video).

From giving a powerful performance portraying an AIDS patient to travelling on a journey through space, McConaughey surely has had quite the career till now. So to celebrate Matthew McConaughey’s 52nd birthday, we are taking a look at five of his best films according to IMDb.

Kubo and the Two Strings (7.8)

Kubo and the Two Strings is an extremely fine animated film from Laika studios. It follows Kubo who must get back his father’s old armour in order to defeat a vengeful spirit. McConaughey plays the role of Beetle who is extremely hilarious and perfectly showcases his voice acting chops.

The Gentlemen (7.8)

The Gentlemen saw Guy Ritchie go back to his roots of making films based on organized crime. An American played by McConaughey, tries to sell marijuana in London and so starts the story of backstabbing and crime. Honestly, The Gentlemen was one of the most kinetic films released last summer, and do watch it if you’re a fan of McConaughey’s.

Dallas Buyers Club (8.0)

Dallas Buyers Club is a tale of an AIDS patient who helps people with the same disease after learning he himself is diagnosed with it too. Honestly this is McConaughey’s most stellar work yet in the acting department. The raw emotion conveyed by him over here is so powerful that it will surely leave you in tears.

The Wolf of Wall Street (8.2)

The Wolf of Wall Street chronicles around the real life of a Wall Street-Broker Jordan Belfort. It tells the story of his rise and the eventual downfall. Matthew McConaughey has a short but really significant role, and his presence makes a great impact on the film.

Interstellar (8.6)

Well perhaps the most decorated sci-fi film of the 2010s, Interstellar directed by Christopher Nolan is a rollercoaster of emotions. Following a crew who is sent into space to find a new planet for humans to inhabit, Interstellar is a time bending adventure that puts the relationship of a father and a daughter at the center. Matthew McConaughey To Reprise ‘A Time To Kill’ Role in a New Series (Read Details).

We hope Matthew McConaughey continues to deliver amazing performances like these. His films surely have the entertainment factor mixed greatly with deep and complex stories. With this we finish off the list and wish Matthew McConaughey a very happy birthday.

