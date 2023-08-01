Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey is still undecided whether he wants to swap Hollywood for a career in politics. McConaughey, 53, has been getting more involved with politics in recent years and has discussed gun reform policies with US President Joe Biden after a shooting at a school in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas in 2002. However, McConaughey isn't sure if his future lies in office, Aceshowbiz reported. Matthew McConaughey Believes Woody Harrelson Could Actually Be His Biological Brother, Here's Why.

During an appearance on US TV's This Week, McConaughey was asked if he could see himself running for office and he replied, "There's a great question that I'm still answering." The Dallas Buyers Club actor elaborated on his Greenlights Grant Initiative which he launched with his wife Camila Alves in July to help communities access government grants to prevent school violence and support the mental health of young people. "As of right now, to be a private citizen with my wife and to come up with an idea like the Greenlights Grant Initiative. To work with the government publicly to help them, not doing the job for them, helping them pull off what they set out to do in the first place. There is an argument that that's more useful, what I'm doing right now, in a small way," he said. Levi McConaughey Makes Instagram Debut! Matthew McConaughey & Camila Alves McConaughey Allow Their Son To Join ‘Social Media Universe’ on His 15th Birthday (Watch Videos).

McConaughey previously floated a run for Texas governor in 2021 after polls showed him with a lead against the incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott. He ultimately decided against it, however, noting at the time that it wasn’t the right moment for him. In a video posted on X, he explained, "It's a humbling and inspiring path to ponder. It is also a path that I'm choosing not to take at this moment." The actor said in an interview with the Austin Statesman: "I am considering, as I said I'd be a fool not to, to consider the honour to go into the position of politics, as the governor of Texas. But I honestly have to ask myself, 'How can I be most useful?' And maybe that's as a free agent. I would say, as far as running, I'm not until I am. So my decision hasn't changed because I'm still not.”