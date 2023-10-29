British singer-songwriter Adele paused her Las Vegas show to pay tribute to actor Matthew Perry, who was found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home at age 54. “I’ll remember that character for the rest of my life,” the star said of Perry’s Friends character Chandler Bing to cheers from the audience at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, site of her ongoing Vegas residency, reports Los Angeles Times. Matthew Perry Dies at 54: Saturday Night Live Pays Tribute to FRIENDS' Star After His Sudden Death.

“He’s probably the best comedic character of all time.” Adele, dressed up as Morticia Adams for the Halloween weekend performance, paused to honour Perry while introducing her song ‘When We Were Young’, about two-thirds through her set, as she worked her way through the audience to collect favourite childhood memories from attendees. “One of my friends Andrew when I was, like, 12 did the best Chandler impression,” the singer recalled from the stage, quoted by ‘Los Angeles Times’. Matthew Perry No More: Justin Trudeau 'Shocked' by School Friend's Death; Canada PM Pens 'Will Never Forget the Games We Played' (View Post).

Adele Honours Late FRIENDS Star Matthew Perry:

Adele pays tribute to Matthew Perry at her show in Vegas: “He was so open with his struggles with addiction and sobriety, which I think is incredibly, incredibly brave. I just wanna say how much I love what he did for all of us” pic.twitter.com/mOYZGwsraV — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 29, 2023

She added: “He would do it all the time to make us laugh and if any of us were having a bad day or feeling low he would just pretend to be Chandler.” Adele, who made her own decision to stop drinking earlier this year, also addressed Perry’s issues with alcohol and opioid addiction, which he wrote about in his 2022 memoir, ‘Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing’. “He was so open with his struggles with addiction and sobriety, which I think is incredibly, incredibly brave,” she said. Though the singer, 35, noted that she had “never met [Perry] in my life,” she mentioned him again later in the show after bursting into tears when she spotted her OB-GYN in the audience: “It’s a very emotional night”.

