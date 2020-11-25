Singer Meghan Trainor is looking forward to celebrating Christmas with her unborn child next year. The star admitted she would have loved to give birth to her first child with husband Daryl Sabara around the festive period, but her baby is due in February 2021. "I'm a Christmas baby. I wanted that, but we didn't achieve that goal for a minute. But mine's (due in) February," she said during a radio show, reports femalefirst.co.uk. Mel B Moves Court to Demand More Child Support from Eddie Murphy As Her Income Has Dramatically Reduced

On the family traditions she will continue with her child, she said: "I think Christmas Eve is better because that's when we get with the family and we give our gifts to each other... Usually we like to have the kids have their time with Santa Claus' gifts in the morning and have a good family time moment. Anne Hathaway Is Not Too Sure About Having a Third Child, Says ‘I Think I’ve Got Two Healthy Ones and That Feels Really Great’

And I'm gonna be a momma now, I'm gonna have that. So, I do want that family alone time on Christmas Day." Meanwhile, the singer recently admitted she is "so impatient" when it comes to her pregnancy. She said: "I'm in the second half of the second (trimester). I'm doing great. I'm pushing it. But I'm so impatient."

