Michael Fassbender is one of the most versatile actors working out there. You know that when a movie starring him is going to come out, he will instantly be the best part of the cast. Fassbender has displayed great emotional range over the years, and that has only made his characters so much great. One of those characters is Magneto/Erik Lehnsherr from the X-Men films.

Fassbender captured the trauma of this character perfectly and gave us one of the best villain performances that ranks up there in the list of all-time greats. So to celebrate Michael Fassbender's 45th birthday, we are taking a look at five of his best moments as Magneto.

Lifting the Stadium (X-Men: Days of Future Past)

In an ultimate display of power, Magneto lifts an entire stadium just so he could disrupt the unveiling of Sentinels. It’s a visually captivating scene that showcases his amazing power. Not to mention, his entrance at the stadium is quite the event.

Interrogating the Bank Teller (X-Men: First Class)

First Class saw a vengeful Magneto out for blood as he goes around finding Sebastian Shaw. In doing so he meets a bank teller first who knew Shaw during the Nazi Germany days. Erik is the most intimidating in the scene as he interrogates the teller.

Bar Scene (X-Men: First Class)

In an another really intimidating scene from X-Men: First Class, Erik goes to a bar where he finds another soldiers from the Nazi Germany era. It’s his first true showcase of his powers as he has it in control. Erik takes them out in the most entertaining way possible.

Mourning Family’s Death (X-Men: Apocalypse)

As the militia in Poland finds out that Erik is a mutant, they kidnap his daughter. When Erik’s daughter showcases signs of mutant power, the militia kills her and Erik’s wife. This sends him into a fit of rage and he kills the entire militia. Fassbender’s acting in this scene is some of the best in this franchise.

Fight With Shaw (X-Men: First Class)

Magneto finally gets to enact his revenge on Shaw in this scene. After Charles is able to take over Shaw’s mind for a few minutes, Magneto makes the most of it by killing him using the same Nazi coin from his childhood. This was Magneto’s turning point and he became into the villain we all know and love.

We really hope Magneto somehow returns to play this character, because he is truly brilliant. With this we finish off the list and wish Michael Fassbender a very happy birthday.

