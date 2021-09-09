Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender have secretly welcomed their first child. The Tom Raider actress unveiled the news while talking to People about her new film Blue Bayou, according to E! news. Alicia said, "I now have a whole new understand­ing of life in general. That's pretty beautiful and obviously will give a lot to any of my work in the future," she added.

