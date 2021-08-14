Mila Kunis, one of Hollywood's sensations celebrates her birthday on August 14. The Friends with Benefits actress is quite a popular name whom we personally adore and her chemistry with hubby Ashton Kutcher is another adorable chapter that we don't mind reading over and over again. What happens when two of your favourite people come together? Well, you can't help but fall in love with their union. - just like we cheered when Mila and Ashton announced their relationship. Breaking News in Yuba County: Mila Kunis Reveals She Shares a ‘Yin-Yang Energy’ With Oscar Winner Allison Janney on Screen.

Mila and Ashton married in 2015 and are blessed with two cute kids. The couple is one among the few ones who reinstate our faith in the institution called marriage. While they were equally popular before coming together but their union has cemented their place as one of Hollywood's power couples. We have seen them on the red carpet and we have also seen them enjoying games together and each time we have fallen harder for the chemistry that they share. Every time we see them together, our heart, in Sidharth Malhotra's language says, 'Yeh Dil Maange More'. So, today on Mila Kunis' special day, we decided to revisit some of their cute moments together. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Launch 'Quarantine Wine' So Now You Also Contribute to COVID 19 Relief While You Raise a Toast.

On Kunis' birthday, here's recalling some of her best moments with hubby Ashton Kutcher.

Frame It!

Mila Kunis with Ashton Kutcher (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Twinning and Winning

Mila Kunis with Ashton Kutcher (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Perfect Family

Mila Kunis with Ashton Kutcher (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Couples Who Enjoy Sports Together are Rare to Find

Mila Kunis with Ashton Kutcher (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Just Love Them!

Mila Kunis with Ashton Kutcher (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Yup, Adorable is the Word!

Mila Kunis with Ashton Kutcher (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Our Hearts are Melting

Mila Kunis with Ashton Kutcher (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mila and Ashton recently made headlines when they said that they don't bathe their children unless they see dirt on them. Their comments certainly yielded a slew of negative reactions from Twitterati. Soon, Kutcher took the matter into his own hands and poked fun at the debate when he shared a video of Mila standing in the bathroom as their kids were getting cleaned up.

Well, leaving this aside, we can certainly hope that she has a blast on her special day. Happy Birthday, Mila Kunis! Have a great one.

