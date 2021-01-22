Popular bhajan singer, Narendra Chanchal breathed his last on January 22, 2021 (Friday). He was 80. Reportedly, he was not keeping well from the past three months and passed away at Apollo Hospital in Delhi. The legendary singer was undergoing treatment at the above-mentioned hospital since past a few days. Narendra's unique and melodies voice had made him famous. As soon as this news broke online, celebs mourned the loss of the singer. Well, he was not only a bhajan artiste, but Chanchal had also sung songs for Bollywood. Narendra Chanchal Dies at 80; Bhajan Singer Breathes His Last in Delhi.

Narendra who specializes in religious songs and hymns was born in Amritsar on October 16, 1940. He was brought up in a religious environment which inspired him to sing aartis and bhajans. His demise came as a shocker to the ones who used to follow this great soul. Ranvir Shorey, Daler Mehendi and more paid tribute to the singer. Check it out. Mata ki Bhente by Narendra Chanchal: From Bhor Bhai to Je Main Hunda - Popular Devotional Songs For Navratri 2018.

Ranvir Shorey

Saddened at the demise of vocalist Sh. Narendra Chanchal, singer of many iconic bhajans & Hindi film songs in history. His unique voice had the ability to pierce straight to a listener’s heart, making every listening experience an emotional & spiritual one. #RIP #respect 🙏🏽 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) January 22, 2021

Ssumier Pasricha

You will always be remembered as saccha bhakt.. mata ne bula liya aapko ... RIP narendra Chanchal pic.twitter.com/P94BRKL0oz — Ssumier (@Ssumier) January 22, 2021

Daler Mehndi

Deeply saddened to learn that iconic and most loved #NarendraChanchal ji has left us for the heavenly abode. In prayers for his soul to rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family and legions of fans. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/zXEBN07MbM — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) January 22, 2021

Madhur Bhandarkar

Saddened to hear demise of Singer #NarendraChanchal ji , He will be remembered for his bhajans and some remarkable songs in Hindi films, My heartfelt condolences to his admirers and family. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/b4wpKfb17i — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) January 22, 2021

Narendra Chanchal had taken home the trophy for the Filmfare Best Male Playback Singer Award for the song 'Beshak Mandir Masjid' Bobby (1973). He had also released his autobiography namely the Midnight Singer. Recently, in Mach 2020, he was in the news for signing a bhajan on coronavirus. May his soul RIP.

