Mission Impossible is one of the longest-running movie franchises in Hollywood. Tom Cruise is presently filming the seventh movie. After being homebound for months due to COVID-19, the movie hit the floor last month and Cruise is already shooting some daredevil stunts. The actor was recently spotted atop a speeding train in Norway. Obviously, the general public will not leave this moment to just pass by without chasing him. Thanks to them there are a lot of videos of the actor going viral where he is perhaps getting ready to shoot an important sequence. Tenet: Tom Cruise and Mission Impossible Director Christopher McQuarrie Visit Theatre to Catch Christopher Nolan’s New Release (Watch Video)

Some stills of Hayley Atwell and Cruise in a discussion on the train have also hit the internet. It could be a scene right before this the train top sequence. People who have followed this franchise would know how dangerous and stylish these stunts are. They can also imagine what Tom Cruise could be doing.

Check out some stills here...

NEW! On set photo with Tom Cruise in the train!! Hayley in suit!!🥰😍 pic.twitter.com/KGKE8cQWz0 — love_HayleyAtwell (@LHayleyatwell) October 4, 2020

Tom Cruise even acknowledged the fan who chased the train to get more glimpses of the actor. MI7 will release on November 21, 2021, and is directed by Christopher McQuarrie.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 05, 2020 02:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).