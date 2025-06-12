Los Angeles, June 11: Hollywood actress Zoe Saldana is a bleeding-heart liberal, and she is not afraid to show it to the world. The actress has gone a step further, and has introduced her Oscar trophy as “gender fluid”. Earlier this year, the actress, 46, took home the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in ‘Emilia Perez’, which marked her first-ever Academy Award, reports ‘People’ magazine. At the Los Angeles premiere of her latest movie on June 10, Elio, she revealed what the statuette has been up to since. Zoe Saldana Reacts To Delay Of Avatar 5 To 2031, Says 'Great! I'll Be 53 For The Epic Finale'.

As per ‘People’, after Saldana was asked where she now keeps the award, the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star said, “We have it in my office and my Oscar is gender fluid”. She also revealed a bit more about the shiny, gold statuette, adding that it's "trans" and "goes by they/them”. In ‘Emilia Perez’, a Spanish-language musical and crime drama, the actress portrays Rita, a lawyer who is tasked with helping the movie's titular character (Karla Sofía Gascon) obtain a gender-affirming surgery to escape life as a cartel boss. Golden Globes 2025: Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofía Gascón and Selena Gomez’s Musical Crime Comedy ‘Emilia Pérez’ Secures 10 Nominations.

‘Elio’, meanwhile, centers around "Elio, a space fanatic with an active imagination and a huge alien obsession”, as per Disney. Saldana stars as Olga Solis in the Pixar/Disney film, which helps her get “cool points” with her sons, she previously revealed. “Since becoming a parent, incorporating what I do, my art, into a genre that caters to children has always been a great interest to me”, Saldana said on Good Morning America earlier this month. "And I get to relate to them, and I also get some mad cool points as a mom”, she added during the appearance, “my 8-year-old cannot wait for Elio to come out”.

