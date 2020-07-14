Glee fame actress Naya Rivera was missing since six days and now has been declared dead. Rivera's body was found after an extensive search at Lake Piru, California, along with her four-year-old son. The Hollywood industry and her fans are devastated by this tragic demise that they cannot fathom. Aged 33, she is survived by her parents, Yolanda and George; a younger brother, Mychal; a sister, Nickayla; and her 4-year-old son Josey. Naya Rivera Dies at 33: Jane Lynch, Alex Newell, Lili Reinhart and Other Celebs Mourn Glee Star's Demise.

The pretty and talented actress was quite active on social media. Her Instagram account is full of fashion, positivity and cute moments with her toddler son. Here is a lookback at some of the beautiful memories of the late actress through pictures.

A Flawless Beauty That She Was

Naya Rivera (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Perfect Mommy

Naya Rivera (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bat'mom' With Her Little Batman

Naya Rivera (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shined In Red

Naya Rivera (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bliss

Naya Rivera (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Stylish Streak In Her

Naya Rivera (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Embracing Thyself

Naya Rivera (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Travel Enthusiast That She Always Was

Naya Rivera (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Fire!

Naya Rivera (Photo Credits: Instagram)

When She Gave Happy And Cheerful Vibes

Naya Rivera (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On-Point Fashion Inspo To Many

Naya Rivera (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Red Carpet Slayer

Naya Rivera (Photo Credits: Instagram)

When She Rocked Pregnancy Style

Naya Rivera (Photo Credits: Instagram)

20th Century Fox TV and Fox Entertainment released a statement saying, "Naya Rivera was a fierce talent with so much more to do and this is such a terrible tragedy. We are forever grateful for the indelible contribution she made to Glee, from the first episode to the last." On the other hand, the Glee cast united at the Lake Piru to pay her last tribute. We hope her dear ones get strength to cope up with this irreparable personal loss. RIP Naya Rivera.

