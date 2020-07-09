Glee fame actress Naya Rivera has been missing since Wednesday, which has sent her dear ones in the state of worry. The 33-year-old star rented a pontoon boat on California's Lake Piru along with her four-year-old son Josey. However, the boat was found floating after three years with just Josey sleeping in it and no sign of Naya anywhere around. Ventura County Sherrif Department have stated her as a 'drowning victim' and that the search is on. Amid this, her son was quoted saying that she jumped in the water and never returned. Naya Rivera Reported Missing At California Lake: Glee Co-Stars Harry Shum Jr, Iqbal Theba and Others React to the Tragic News.

According to TMZ, the toddler said when interrogated that 'jumped in the water and didn't come back up'. The divers have been on an extensive search since Thursday morning but the actress still remains missing.

Meanwhile, the celebs have expressed shock over her disappearance and prayed for her safe return. Rivera's co-star Iqbal Theba taking to Twitter wrote, "Oh God... mercy... please." Heather Morris expressed," 'We need all the prayers we can get to bring our Naya back to us... we need your love and light.' Her fans and netizens are hoping and wishing for her safe and quick return.

