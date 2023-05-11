The new trailer for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has taken the internet by a huge storm. Featuring Cillian Murphy as the nuclear physicist who gave the world the tool to burn it all down, the movie looks like an intense biopic that will hone in on the sacrifices made behind the invention, and the horrors that came after it. However, the biggest thing from the trailer that has people talking a lot is the appearance of Albert Einstein. Oppenheimer Trailer: Cillian Murphy Leads the Manhattan Project in Christopher Nolan's Upcoming World War II Biopic (Watch Video).

A man playing Albert Einstein makes a brief appearance in the trailer. Of course, Einstein played a huge role when the atom bomb was being made by informing the people of its horrors, but the placement in its trailer has many folks meme-ing the scene. Whatever it is though, you got to admit that the makeup work does look on the spot, and the actor portraying him is also a. So, lets learn more about the actor behind Albert Einstein in Oppenheimer and what other works he has done.

Who Plays Albert Einstein in Oppenheimer?

Oppenheimer Trailer - Albert Einstein, played Tom Conti, speaks with Robert, presumably at the Princeton Institute for Advanced Study, which Robert served as director of from 1947 to 1966. Einstein worked there until his death in 1955.

For those who don’t know, Albert Einstein is actually being played by actor Tom Conti. He is a theatre actor, novelist and a director who hails from Scotland. His career began in 1959, where he worked with the Dundee Repertory theatre and his big break came in 1979, where he starred in the play Whose Life is it Anyways? For which he won a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play.

Conti would also go on to receive an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his work in Reuben, Reuben where he played the role of Gowan McGland. He would also play the lead in the play Jeffrey Bernard is Unwell, and his career would take off. Conti has also had a fun television career where the actor guest-starred in many famous American sitcoms, most notably FRIENDS, where he appeared in the episode “The One With Ross’ Wedding, Part 2” and played the role of Stephen Waltham, Ross’ to-be father-in-law.

Tom Conti in The Dark Knight Rises:

Tom Conti has worked with Nolan before in The Dark Knight Rises.

Conti has also worked with Christopher Nolan before as a matter of fact. Oppenheimer won’t be the first collaboration between the director and the actor. Conti previously appeared in The Dark Knight Rises playing the role of a prisoner in Bane’s prison, who mends to Bruce Wayne’s injuries and helps him get back up to speed. He was also a part of Paddington 2 playing the role of Judge Gerald Biggleswade. Oppenheimer Trailer OUT! Christopher Nolan's Biography on Father of Atom Bomb, Starring Cillian Murphy, Looks Stunning! (Watch Video).

So, it’s pretty clear that Conti has, indeed, had a great career overall, and Albert Einstein looks to be another great role that seems to be right up the actor’s alley. You can check him out in the role when Oppenheimer releases in theatres on July 21, 2023.

