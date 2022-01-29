American actress, TV host, philanthropist, and motivational speaker, Oprah Winfrey wears many positive titles with utmost grace. She’s a role model for many out there who has been inspiring minds for quite a long time. Known as the Queen of All Media, Oprah created herstory by becoming America’s first black female billionaire in 2003. In her illustrious career so far, the supreme has always spoken her mind and ruled the internet. Her aura is all about positivity and that’s what sets her apart from the rest. Oprah Winfrey to Produce Documentary on Late Legend Sidney Poitier.

The 68-year-old actress who got introduced to the world as a radio presenter later won many hearts with her The Oprah Winfrey Show, which aired for 25 years from 1986 to 2011. The best part about her personality is that she’s courageous and has taught the same to all. And as she celebrates her birthday today (January 29), we take look at her popular quotes that can empower anyone and everyone. Oprah Winfrey Birthday: 7 Lesser Known Facts About the Talk Show Host You Probably Didn’t Know.

Bookmark This!

Oprah Winfrey Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Failure Is Not Bad!

Oprah Winfrey Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

True That!

Oprah Winfrey Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

So Are You Painting Your Canvas?

Oprah Winfrey Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Roger That!

Oprah Winfrey Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Golden Words!

Oprah Winfrey Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Indeed!

Oprah Winfrey Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

That’s it, guys! These are some of the best Winfrey quotes. To note, the words uttered by her are pure gold and should be taken into consideration to live a better life. She is and will always motivate the world to be fearless. Kudos to her. Happy Birthday, Oprah Winfrey!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 29, 2022 09:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).