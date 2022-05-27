Ray Liotta had several films and a television series in the works before his sudden death on Thursday night at age 67, reports Variety. At least two projects, Universal's wild drug-filled thriller Cocaine Bear and the Apple TV Plus limited series Black Bird, had already completed production and should be released according to schedule, sources said. Ray Liotta Dies at 67: Martin Scorsese, Kevin Costner and Robert De Niro Mourn the Demise of the Beloved Actor.

Liotta died in his sleep while shooting Dangerous Waters in the Dominican Republic. The indie movie began production over a month ago, but it's not clear where they were in terms of filming. John Barr is directing Dangerous Waters, a thriller about a sailing holiday that spirals out of control when a teenage daughter uncovers the dark past of her mother's new boyfriend.

The film also stars You actor Saffron Burrows, Odeya Rush (Lady Bird) and Eric Dane of Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria fame.

In Black Bird, which lands on Apple TV+ on July 8, Liotta is playing a police officer whose son (portrayed by Taron Egerton) is sentenced to 10 years in prison for dealing drugs. While serving time, he's offered early parole on the condition that he relocates to a prison for the criminally insane and befriends serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser).

It is not clear who Liotta is playing in Cocaine Bear, which wrapped filming in Ireland in October 2021. The Elizabeth Banks-directed movie is in post-production and is aiming to debut in theatres on February 24, 2023. The Diplomat: Keri Russell to Lead Netflix's Upcoming Political Drama.

Cocaine Bear is inspired by the true story of an American black bear that goes on a murderous rampage after ingesting a staggering amount of blow. Along with Liotta, the cast includes Keri Russell, Alden Ehrenreich, Margo Martindale and O'Shea Jackson Jr.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2022 04:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).