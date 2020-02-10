Oscar Isaac and Salman Hayek arrive on stage to present the award for Achievement in Sound Editing. Ford V Ferrari takes the win here! Lin-Manuel Miranda is now on stage to present a tribute to all the Oscar-winning songs. And popular rapper Eminem drops in for a wonderful performance, that has everyone stand on their feet and applaud by the end! Two-Time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali presents the Best Supporting Actress Award. And to no one's surprise, it is Laura Dern for Marriage Story. Mark Ruffalo presents the award for the Best Documentary Short Subject award. Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You're A Girl) takes the Oscar for that. Avengers: Endgame star Mark Ruffalo is the next to present the Best Documentary Feature Film Award. American Factory wins the Oscar for that, beating the favourite For Sama. Chrissy Metz's song "I am Standing With You" in Breakthrough is one of the nominees of the Best Song at Oscars 2020. The singer did a lovely performance on her song, with a wonderful chorus backing her. Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig also presented the Best Costume Design award. This went straight to Little Women. Bridesmaids stars Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig come on stage to present the Best Achievement in Production Design award. And Once Upon A Time in Hollywood bags that trophy. Shia LaBeouf, and his The Peanut Butter Falcon co-star Zack Gottsagen presents the Live Action Short Film, which is won by The Neighbors' Window. Natalie Portman and Timothee Chalamet arrive on stage to present the Best Adapted Screenplay award. And it is Taika Waititi who takes the trophy for Jojo Rabbit.

The 92nd Academy Awards is taking place at the Dolby Theatre, California, the USA on February 9, 2020 (February 10 in India). Considered as the biggest movie award show in the world, the Academy Awards, or Oscars, honour the best of Hollywood and World cinema in various categories from acting and direction to technical categories like cinematography, editing and makeup and styling. For the second year in the row, the Oscars will be going without a host. Instead, many of the celebs will be doing their bit presenting the awards. Oscars 2020: 1917, Parasite, Jojo Rabbit or Joker - Predicting the Winner in Every Major Category of the 92nd Academy Awards.

Among the movies that hogged the limelight, Todd Phillips' Joker, Bong Joon-ho's Parasite, Sam Mendes' 1917, Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, Greta Gerwig's Little Women and so. So who is going to take away most of the awards? Will The Irishman go empty-handed again? Can the jury pull an upset win like the Green Book? Oscars Funny Memes: From Nicole Kidman's Awkward Clap to Jennifer Lawrence's Epic Fall, Check out the Funniest Academy Awards Jokes Ever.

