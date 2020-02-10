Oscars 2020: A R Rahman's Slumdog Millionaire Song Jai Ho Features in Best Original Song Tribute Montage at the 92nd Academy Awards 

A R Rahman's Jai Ho Song at Oscars 2020 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Academy Awards 2020 were held at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on February 10. One of the biggest honours in cinema, the Oscars like always this year too had some splendid red carpet appearances. While the evening began with one of the biggest honour, the best supporting actor which was bagged by Brad Pitt. Apart from this, history was created by South Korea's Parasite which bagged its first-ever Oscar win for the country. The awards honour every aspect in a film including the best original song. Ahead of this year's nominations, the Academy presented a montage of some of the biggest original songs from the past that have won big honours and guess which song it included? Oscars 2020: Kirk Douglas is Last-Minute Addition in Academy Award’s ‘In Memoriam’ Segment.

India had its proud Oscar moment when music composer A R Rahman took home the big honour. For is Slumdog Millionaire song "Jai Ho" , Rahman received an Academy Award for Best Original Song at the 81st Academy Awards on 22 February 2009. The song was recently presented in a collage at the song tribute of Oscars which also included other gems such as Titanic's "My Heart Will Go On" and more.

Among this year's Best Original song nominees are Idina Menzel for Frozen's "Into the Unknown", Elton John for Rocketman's "Love Me Again", Diane Warren "I'm Standing With You", Randy Newman for "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away", Cynthia Erivo for Harriet's "Stand Up". Oscars 2020 Full Winners List: Cynthia Erivo Delivers a Terrific Performance on Harriet's "Stand Up".

Let's see who bags the big honour this year. We bet you were happy to see a glimpse of Rahman's "Jai Ho" at Oscars 2020. Stay tuned for all the updates from Oscars 2020 and full winners list.