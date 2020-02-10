Oscars 2020: John Legend Calls Out a Twitter User for Slamming Bong Joon Ho on Making His Acceptance Speech in Korean 

John Legend and Bong Joon Ho (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Oscars 2020 is finally here. The biggest night that celebrates the best in cinema was held at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. It has also been a huge night for South Korean film, Parasite. The film is creating history at the Oscars by winning its first-ever honour for the film with best original screenplay. Director Bong Joon Ho is already going viral for his special moment whilst accepting the big honour as he admiringly looked at it. It was indeed a special moment for the director who took home big honour for the screenplay. In his acceptance speech, Parasite director said, "Writing a script is always such a lonely process. We never write to represent our countries, but this is the very first Oscar to South Korea."Oscars 2020: Bong Joon Ho Wins Best Original Screenplay for Parasite and Twitterati Can't Get Over His 'Smiling Moment' Admiring the Oscar Trophy.

The director did so in his native language, Korean and looks like that irked Blaz TV host Jon Miller. Miller took to Twitter to share his views on the same as he slammed the director for not speaking in English. Miller wrote, "A man named Bong Joon Ho wins #Oscar for best original screenplay over Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and 1917. Acceptance speech was: “GREAT HONOR. THANK YOU.” Then he proceeds to give the rest of his speech in Korean. These people are the destruction of America."

Check Out Jon Miller's Tweet Here:

A man named Bong Joon Ho wins #Oscar for best original screenplay over Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and 1917. Acceptance speech was: “GREAT HONOR. THANK YOU.” Then he proceeds to give the rest of his speech in Korean. These people are the destruction of America. — Jon Miller (@MillerStream) February 10, 2020

His tweet was slammed by many including John Legend who replied to the tweet saying," Do they pay you for these dumb takes or is this something you do for fun." Legend's response was loved by many who supported his view and called out Miller for his racist views. Oscars 2020: How Bong Joon-Ho's Parasite Can Create History at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Here's John Legend's Response:

Do they pay you for these dumb takes or is this something you do for fun — John Legend (@johnlegend) February 10, 2020

Other users also commented saying, "Don’t even pretend it was about “class warefare”. You brought up his Korean name then brought up his speaking in Korean. Your tweet had nothing to do with stoking flames except those of racism." As for director Bong Joon Ho, well he doesn't need to bother about these things given that he has bagged another major honour of Best Director at this year's Academy Awards and his work surely speaks for itself!