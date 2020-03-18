Parasite Director Bong Joon-Ho Says He Wishes to Make a Musical Movie In Future

Bong Joon Ho wins best director (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Oscar-winning filmmaker Bong Joon-Ho is interested in making a musical in future. However, the Parasite director, who is fresh off from a historic haul at Academy Awards 2020, said his version of a musical would have to be "different". "I would love to make a musical. Characters would begin singing, then think, 'Oh my God, f*** this, this is too cheesy,' and stop suddenly. Bong Joon Ho’s Oscar-Winning Movie Parasite, Also Available in Hindi Dubbed Version to Stream on Amazon Prime From March 27.

"There are amazing musical films, like 'Singin' In The Rain'. But when I watch them, I feel very embarrassed and start blushing. So it would have to be... different," Bong told Empire magazine. A sensational class satire, "Parasite" shattered the 92-year Oscars history recently as it became the first non-English language film to earn the best picture trophy. It was also South Korea's first-ever win. Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite Beats Mel Gibson’s The Passion Of The Christ to Become Highest-Grossing Foreign-Language Film in the UK.

The film also scooped Oscars in the original screenplay, international film and directing for Bong, first-ever for an Asian. Bong will continue the Parasite saga in a TV series, which will expand on the universe that he created in the movie. PTI.