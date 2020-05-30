People Of The Book: Nazanin Boniadi, Gael Garcia Bernal to Star in Historical Drama Helmed by Academy Award Winner Danis Tanovic

Nazanin Boniadi, Gael Garcia Bernal (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actors Gael Garcia Bernal, Jason Issacs and Nazanin Boniadi have boarded Good Films Collective's historical drama “People of the Book”. The film is based on the New York Times bestseller 2008 novel from Pulitzer Prize-winning author Geraldine Brooks, reported Deadline. It revolves around a book conservator who comes to Sarajevo to restore the Haggadah manuscript. Jurassic World: Dominion Will Not Be the Final Chapter in the Franchise But the Start of a New Era.

Academy Award winner Danis Tanovic will be directing the movie from a script penned by Petter Skavlan. Good Films Collective has also locked a deal with “Morbius” director Daniel Espinosa to develop “The Execution”, a narrative drama focusing on the background of murder of Jamal Khashoggi. Sex Education Star Emma Mackey Roped in to Play Author Emily Bronte in Her Biopic

He was the Saudi Arabian-born dissident and Washington Post columnist who was killed after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul to get a marriage license. Skavlan is writing the film.