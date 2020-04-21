Pierce Brosnan Would Love to Return to James Bond Franchise as a Villain, Reveals Qunetin Tarantino Once Pitched a Bond Film to Him

Pierce Brosnan (Photo Credits: File Image)

With the upcoming James Bond Film, No Time To Die, Daniel Craig will hang the mantle of being Agent 007. The spot will once again be open for a new array of actors to take up. It will be the fight of a lifetime. But also, we are super excited to see who will play the next Bond villain, a role that is just as tough to pull off, if not more. And, here is a former Bond actor, who'd happily play the villain - Pierce Brosnan. Daniel Craig to Sport the James Bond Tuxedo Once Again As No Time To Die Is Not His Last Bond Movie (Read Deets).

During the lockdown, Brosnan held a watch party of the Bond film, GoldenEye, his first appearance Agent 007. During the viewing, he also answered questions from fans. One fan asked him if he would return as a villain in a future Bond movie. "Would I return as a villain? If asked, yes! I believe so," Brosnan replied.

During the watch party, Brosnan also revealed that Quentin Tarantino once pitched him a mindblowing Bond movie. "He was pounding the table, saying you're the best James Bond, I wanna do James Bond, and it was very close quarters in the restaurant and I thought, please calm down, but we don't tell Quentin Tarantino to calm down," said Brosnan.

"He wanted to do James Bond, and I went back to the shop and told them but it wasn't mean to be. No Quentin Tarantino for James Bond," he concluded. Wow. A Quentin Tarantino directed Bond film would have been amazing. Pierce Brosnan Roped In to Play the King in Camila Cabello’s Live-Action Cinderella Movie.

Brosnan has played the role of James Bond in four movies. He loved Sean Connery's performance as the hero. In the past, Brosnan has appreciated Connery's Bond avatar. "There was only one Bond for me, and it was Sean Connery. That made the role daunting," he has said.