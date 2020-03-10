Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Head Back to the US after Holi 2020 Bash! (View Pics)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Nick Jonas (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas were in Mumbai, couple of days before Holi 2020. The adorable couple had attended the Holi bash hosted by the Ambanis, which was held at Isha Ambani’s residence. And when such a party is hosted, how can Priyanka not be a part of it? After all, Priyanka and Isha are best friends. If you remember, the couple not just twinned in traditional outfits, but also shared a glimpse of the inside party. The couple has been spotted at the Mumbai Airport, and that means, the duo is heading back to the US. Nick Jonas Celebrates His First Holi With Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Other Bollywood Celebs, Colourful Pictures Are Out!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas often keeps shuttling between Mumbai and Los Angeles, for personal reasons or professional commitments. And on special occasions, her hubby dearest Nick Jonas, also accompanies her. Priyanka and Nick are heading back to the US post the Holi party. The couple sported casual attires and as always, were seen holding hands. Priyanka and Nick have always given their fans some major couple goals. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Spend a LIT Weekend in Pune (View Pic).

Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Nick Jonas

Such A Good Looking Couple

Such A Good Looking Couple

Aren't They Looking Adorable!

Aren't They Looking Adorable!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Nick Jonas

Besides celebrating Holi with the Ambanis and other pals from B-town, the couple along with the Chopras also spent the weekend in Pune with Natasha Poonawala. On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas would be seen in The White Tiger. She will also be seen in Amazon series’ Citadel. Stay tuned for further updates from the world of entertainment!