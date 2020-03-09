Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Spend a LIT Weekend in Pune (View Pic)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas With Others (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas for Holi right during the festive week of Holi 2020. In fact, the latter even enjoyed his first ever Holi at a pre-bash thrown by Isha Ambani. In this short visit, NickYanka is making sure that they make the most of it by meeting and greeting people. Recently, the Chopra-Jonas family visited business heads Natasha Poonawalla and Adar Poonawalla in Pune. Holi 2020: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Happy Moments To Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's Mush, All Inside Videos From Isha Ambani's Bash.

The weekend was well-spent by the Desi Girl and her handsome husband. She wrote in her caption, "I love when the weekend is lit and chill at the same time. Thank you @natasha.poonawalla #adarpoonawalla for being the best hosts. Here’s To the next time.." Check out the post below.

The pictures from the Holi bash hosted by Ambani went all viral! Nick and PC stole all the attention from this starry bash with their colourful photo-shoots and PDA. They also were spotted bonding with Katrina Kaif and having a gala time throwing water on each other! Their global fans were in awe with the pair who made sure that Nick's first Holi becomes a memorable one! However, on the work front, there is no word on whether Priyanka plans to sign a new Bollywood project during this visit or was it a strictly no-work visit to India. They are also gearing up for their reality show based on wedding sangeet on Amazon Prime. Stay tuned with us for more updates on their next outings!