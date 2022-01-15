Priyanka Chopra made her debut in Tamil cinema opposite Thalapathy Vijay with the film Thamizhan. In an interview with a leading international magazine, the actress was all praises for her co-star. She mentioned, “He one of the first few influences in my life”.

Watch Priyanka Chopra’s View On Thalapathy Vijay

#PriyankaChopra about her Tamizhan costar - "#Vijay was one of the first few influences in my life. He had tremendous humility on set" 👌@priyankachopra @actorvijay pic.twitter.com/FRcBElMsJE — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) January 15, 2022

