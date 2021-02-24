Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a superb actress and also a fashionista. Her style is edgy and not limited to gowns or pantsuits, as she loves to experiment. Recently, the actress had worn an outfit by Halpern Orb which had no sleeves and was all ball-shaped. Now, the diva carried the OTT dress with a hell of a lot of sass, but at the same time, she also gave meme-makers a material to churn. In no time, her fun attire was turned into a joke all over the internet. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wears a Rose Printed Pyjama Set Worth Rs 1.12 Lakh on Jimmy Fallon Show!

Speaking of the same, trolls and funny digs, has not made PC upset, but she's laughing out loud at the memes and even shared a few on Twitter. She wrote, "Too funny... Thanks for making my day guys!" Looks like the actress hand-picked some of her favourite memes and reacted to the trolls in her style. Trust us, it takes gusts to laugh at oneself and we adore PeeCee for doing it and how. Priyanka Chopra’s Memoir ‘Unfinished’ Gives a Sneak-Peek Into Her ‘Griha Pravesh’ Moment With Hubby Nick Jonas (View Pics).

Check It Out:

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is over the moon as her novel Unfinished has become the Best Selling Book in New York, India and Canada. Workwise, she was last seen in Netflix's The White Tiger and is currently shooting for her next project, Citadel, in London. Stay tuned!

